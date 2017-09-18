UST sinuspinde ang lahat ng mga opisyal at miyembro ng Aegis Juris

SINUSPINDE ang lahat ng mga opisyal at miyembro ng Aegis Juris Fraternity sa harap ng isasagawang imbestigasyon kaugnay ng pagkamatay ng freshman law student ng University of Sto. Tomas (UST) na si Horacio Tomas Castillo III.

“To ensure unobstructed investigation, all officers and members of the Aegis Juris fraternity are preventively suspended from the UST Faculty of Civil Law effective September 18, 2017,” sabi ni Nilo Divina, dean ng UST faculty of civil law.

Idinagdag ni Divina na hindi papayagang makapasok sa buong unibersidad at magklase ang mga sinuspinde habang wala pang bagong kautusang ipinalalabas.

Tiniyak ni Divina na agad na magsasagawa ng imbestigasyon para matukoy kung sino ang dapat managot “so that appropriate sanctions may be imposed.”

Namatay si Castillo matapos magtamo ng matinding pinsala dulot ng hazing.