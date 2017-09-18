Na-rescue na pari sa Marawi dumating na sa Maynila Inquirer

DUMATING na sa Maynila ang paring dinukot at ginawang hostage ng teroristang grupong Maute matapos siyang ma-rescue ng mga tropa ng gobyerno sa Marawi City noong Sabado ng gabi. Kasamang dumating ni Father Chito Soganub tanghali kahapon sina Lanao del Sur Provincial Management Crisis Committee spokesperson Zia Adiong at Joint Task Force Marawi spokesperson Col. Romeo Brawner Jr. Nauna nang kinumpirma ni Presidential Adviser ong the Peace Process Secretary Jesus Dureza na nakatakas at na-rescue si Soganub, kasama ang isa pa bihag noong Sabado matapos mabawi ang Bato Mosque, isa sa mga pinagtataguan ng mg Maute. Kabilang si Soganub sa mga dose-dosenang binihag ng teroristang Maute matapos na pasukin ang Marawi City noong Mayo 23.

