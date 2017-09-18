Ex-PBA veteran Cris Bolado patay sa aksidente sa Cambodia
3:45 pm | Monday, September 18th, 2017
PATAY ang dating beterano ng PBA na si Cris Bolado matapos ang aksidente sa motorsiklo sa Cambodia noong Linggo. Siya ay 47.
Matapos umalis sa PBA, nagtayo si Bolado ng sariling Pinoy restaurant sa Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Nanalo ang 6-6 na si Bolado ng 11 kampiyonato, kasama na ang bihirang Grand Slam bilang miyembro ng Alaska Milk noong 1996.
Naaalala naman ng kanyang dating head coah sa Alaska na si Tim Cone si Bolado bilang isang “gentle giant” at isang manlalaro na hinahangaan ng kanyang mga teammate.
“I was so shocked and sorry to hear about the passing of Cris. He was such a joy to coach and both a gentleman and a gentle giant,” sabi ni Cone.
“He was always loved by his teammates and that’s why his teams were successful every where he played. He was a great chemistry guy. My heart goes out to the family of Chris and my condolences. He will be remembered with great fondness,” dagdag ni Cone, na nagsilbing coach ng Alaska mula 1989 hanggang 2011.
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94