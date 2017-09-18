Ex-PBA veteran Cris Bolado patay sa aksidente sa Cambodia

PATAY ang dating beterano ng PBA na si Cris Bolado matapos ang aksidente sa motorsiklo sa Cambodia noong Linggo. Siya ay 47. PATAY ang dating beterano ng PBA na si Cris Bolado matapos ang aksidente sa motorsiklo sa Cambodia noong Linggo. Siya ay 47.

Matapos umalis sa PBA, nagtayo si Bolado ng sariling Pinoy restaurant sa Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Nanalo ang 6-6 na si Bolado ng 11 kampiyonato, kasama na ang bihirang Grand Slam bilang miyembro ng Alaska Milk noong 1996.

Naaalala naman ng kanyang dating head coah sa Alaska na si Tim Cone si Bolado bilang isang “gentle giant” at isang manlalaro na hinahangaan ng kanyang mga teammate.

“I was so shocked and sorry to hear about the passing of Cris. He was such a joy to coach and both a gentleman and a gentle giant,” sabi ni Cone.

“He was always loved by his teammates and that’s why his teams were successful every where he played. He was a great chemistry guy. My heart goes out to the family of Chris and my condolences. He will be remembered with great fondness,” dagdag ni Cone, na nagsilbing coach ng Alaska mula 1989 hanggang 2011.