Miss World Laura Lehmann nakipagsiksikan sa MRT Bandera

NAKIPAGSIKSIKAN si newly-crowned Miss World 2017 Laura Lehmann sa Metro Rail Transit (MRT) para makaiwas sa trapik sa EDSA noong Biyernes. Sa kanyang Instagram account, nakangiti pa rin si Lehmann matapos mag-selfie habang nakasakay ng MRT. “GRABEEEE KA PO, EDSA. 4 events. Friday night. MRT nalang po ako. Happy happy hearstrong nalang tayo okay?? Hi @MissWorld @MisWorldPhil.,” sabi ni Lehmann. Kinoronahan si Lehmann noong Setyembre 3, 2017 kung saan pinalitan niya si Miss World 2016 Catriona Gray. Nakatakdang irepresenta ni Lehmann ang Pilipinas sa Miss World 2017 pageant sa China. Nagsimula si Lehmann bilang isang courtside reporter sa UAAP Season 77 at 78 para sa Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.