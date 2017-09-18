Enchong gustong bigyan ng best actor award ang mga politiko

WE salute Enchong Dee, star of A Love To Last.

Napabilib kami sa kanya kasi young that he is, he’s already a very principled guy.

His recent rant on Twitter had us admiring him from a distance for here is a young guy who has MUSTERED enough GUTS and GUMPTION to articulate what’s in his mind.

“I will continue to love my country despite of this government.

“I will continue to be of service to my countrymen despite having no position in go-vernment.

“I will continue to uplift Filipino dignity because politicians are useless. #AkoLangTo.”

That was his recent post which, sadly, to one basher, didn’t enlighten as she wailed, “Pede ka naman po umalis ng pinas kung di mo nakikita yung magandang gngawa ng gobyerno ngayon. Porket mei utang na loob ka sa mga robredo. Hmmmm…don’t us #akolangto.”

“And then there are those who are small minded… nevermind… not worth my time,” came Enchong’s quick reply.

In another post, after the Commission on Human Rights was given a P1,000 budget for 2018, Enchong posted a photo of those congressmen who vo-ted for the P1,000 budget with this caption: “Philippine Politicians should be given Best actor and Best Actress awards #AkoLangTo.”

Sa role nga niya sa A Love To Last ay very principled si Enchong who turned down the house and lot gift ni Anton (Ian Veneracion).

q q q

This early ay mukhang malaki ang potential ni Coco Martin na maging magaling na direktor.

Eric John Salut was able to see the rough preview of “Ang Panday” at hangang-hanga siya sa directorial style ni Coco.

“Previewed #AngPanday rough edit last night! Susme, may gustong patunayan si Coco bilang direktor! Amazing camera works! Ang ganda ng tahi ng story, malinis! At di ko kaya yung dami ng artists na nakita ko! Makapigil-hininga yung action scenes! At yung puso ng movie, grabe yung kurot. At ang sakit ng tiyan ko kakatawa sa mga funny scenes!

“Rough edit pa lang, pero dama mo agad yung journey and experience! Isa lang sasabihin, mahusay na direktor si Coco!!!”

That was Eric John’s summary of Coco’s work as a first-time director.

q q q

Action-packed ang mga susunod na eksena sa La Luna Sangre as revealed in a teaser.

Magsasagupa na ang magkakalabang paksyon. Lutang na lutang ang fight scenes nina Kathryn Bernardo at Daniel Padilla.

Sa isang episode, sinupalpal na ni Angel Locsin ang character ni Richard Gutierrez (Sandrino). Nalalagay na sa alanganin ang kandidatura ni Sandrino dahil nasangkot sa anomaly ang tauhan niyang si Freddie Webb.