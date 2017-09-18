Jim Paredes may P1-M reward sa ‘fake news believers’

NABIKTIMA si Jim Paredes ng fake news as one guy posted, “Bacolod-bound Flight Delayed for Few Mi-nutes as Jim Paredes Refuses to Sit Beside a Japanese Wearing Duterte Shirt.”
“Fake news again about me. Is this how desperate they are. Pls RT,” came Jim’s initial reaction.
Exasperated, perhaps, naghamon na siya at may bonus pang one million pesos.
“To believers of fake news, U deserve to be lied to. If anyone can produce a photo of me on the plane or in Bacolod last 9/13, I will give 1M,” he twee-ted.
O, ‘yung nagpakalat ng fake news, nasaan ang ebidensiya mo? Ilabas mo na nang magkaroon ka ng P1 million.
