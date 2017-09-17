‘Kissing video’ ni Paul Salas sa bading kalat na

PAUL Salas had netizens in great awe after he kissed a gay friend.

Naging viral ang kissing video na ito ni Paul especially since gay ang involved.

Actually, playtime lang naman ang lahat at game na game naman si Paul. Hinalikan man niya ang bading, hindi naman ‘yon sa lips tumama. Ang suwerte raw ng bading dahil guwapo na ay hunky pa si Paul.

“As I’ve watched the slow-mo thrice, I did not see his lips touched to that alleged gay’s cheek. Gay guys are commonly known to be clingy to boys although not generally speaking.”

“Dyan mo ma KIKITA ang ma buting tao? Walang pinipiling kina kaibigan!! Kahit bakla or o babae hinde binabasihin at sukatan ang pa kikipag KAIBIGAN sa kawa tao! Bakit porket nakikipaghalikan sera agad pagkatao ni PAUL SALAS? Kung dito nga sa EUROPE? Kina KASAL at may basbas? I salute u PAUL kc ni minsan di mo NILAIT O KINAHIYA KAMING MGA BEKI!!!”

‘Yan ang mga comments na aming nabasa sa internet. Meron din naman nam-bash kay Paul at nagsabing umeeksena lang ito para pag-usapan. Gano’n?