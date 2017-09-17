Bong malungkot na masaya sa paglaya niJinggoy; napatunayang may hustisya pa rin By Jun Nardo Bandera

MIXED emotions ang nadama ng dating senador na si Bong Revilla, Jr. sa paglisan ng kanyang kaibigan at former senator ding si Jinggoy Estrada sa Camp Crame Custodial Center na mahigit tatlong taon nilang naging “tirahan.” Masaya dahil pinayagan ng Sandiganbayan na makapagpiyansa si Jinggoy. Malungkot dahil nga mag-isa na lang siya sa Crame. “Justice is finally freed from the shackles holding it down! Binabati ko ang aking matalik na kaibigan Sen. Jinggoy Estrada sa pag-usad ng pagkamit ng katarungan na mahigit 3 taong ipinagkait sa amin,” bahagi ng post sa Facebook ni Sen. Bong. Dahil sa paglabas ni Jinggoy, lalong lumakas ang loob ni Bong dahil dininig na rin ng Diyos ang kanilang mga dasal. “I hope to join you soon,” saad pa ng mister ni Lani Mercado.

