Sanya: Nagse-share na kami ng secret ni Rocco! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

WALA nang ibang masabi ang lead star ng Kapuso Afternoon Prime series na Haplos na si Sanya Lopez tungkol sa samahan nila ng kanyang co-stars na sina Rocco Nacino, Thea Tolentino at Pancho Magno – pamilya na raw talaga ang turing nila sa isa’t isa. In fact, madalas na nga raw silang nagba-bonding kahit wala sa set dahil super comfortable na sila sa isa’t isa. Ibinahagi rin ni Sanya na level-up na rin ang samahan nila ni Rocco dahil as of this moment ay wala na silang tinatagong secrets sa isa’t isa. So, tama ba ang hula ng inyong mga followers tungkol sa relasyon ninyo ni Rocco? At totoo bang nanliligaw na ang Kapuso actor sa ‘yo pero ayaw mo lang itong ibandera sa publiko? Ang isa pa sa ikinatuwa ng RocSan fans ay ang balitang no way but up ang direksyon ng TV ratings ng kanilang seryeng Haplos kumpara sa katapat nitong programa. Iba rin talaga ang nagagawa ng natural na chemistry ng magka-loveteam. Kaabang-abang naman kasi talaga ang mga tagpo sa Haplos lalo’t handa na si Angela (Sanya) na labanan ang itim na kapangyarihan ni Lucille (Thea). Powers versus powers na ang mga susunod na eksena. Napapanood pa rin ang Haplos sa Afternoon Prime ng GMA.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.