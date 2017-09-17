Edward Barber pinakilig ang mga bading By Jobert Sucaldito Bandera

NAPANOOD na ni kafatid na RK Villacorta ang “Loving In Tandem” nina Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber at puring-puri ito ni kafatid na RK. Naniniwala akong maganda nga ang pelikula kahit hindi ko pa napapanood dahil kilala ko ang pagkamaldita ni RK, pag chaka, talagang vocal siya. At ang guwapo-guwapo raw sa screen nitong si Edward, super! Kungsabagay, guwapo naman talaga ito in person pero sometimes it doesn’t follow. May mga gwapong hindi telegenic pero si Edward ay blessed – mahal siya ng mga camera. Mapanood nga ang pelikulang ito, naintriga ako.

