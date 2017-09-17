KZ: Wag kayong magpapadikta kahit kanino!

KINAMPIHAN ng kanyang followers si KZ Tandingan matapos itong sumagot sa isang basher na nanlait sa kanyang fashion style.
Sa kanyang Instagram account, sinabihan ng singer-composer ang kanyang hater na huwag siyang ikumpara sa ibang artists dahil meron naman daw siyang sariling style sa pananamit at sa pagiging mang-aawit.
“N.E.V.E.R ALLOW OTHER PEOPLE TO TELL YOU WHO YOU ARE, WHO YOU SHOULD BE, WHAT YOU SHOULD LOOK LIKE,” post ni KZ.
Dagdag pa niya, “Don’t tell me to be like Ms. Sarah G (Geronimo), Ms. Angeline (Quinto) or Klarisse (de Guzman), because I want to be myself. And being myself is expressing what I feel, in my music and in my style.
“I understand if I’m not the artist na gusto mo, but stop telling people who they should be, what they should look like,” pahayag pa ni KZ.
