Mocha nag-sorry sa mga Muslim; inireklamo si Jessica Soho By Alex Brosas Bandera

MOCHA Uson lambasted GMA 7 and Jessica Soho at pinalabas na fake news ang isang report about her. She posted a video of Jessica’s report and ranted on her blog. “TINATAWAGAN KO PO NG PANSIN ANG PAMUNUAN NG GMA7. “Una sa lahat, ako po’y humihingi ng paumanhin sa ating mga kapatid na Muslim na na-offend sa pagsama ko po sa loob ng mosque. Wala po akong intensyon na i-disrespect ang mosque. Sumama po ako sa loob sapagkat kinukuhanan ko po si PRRD sa kanyang pagbisita sa battlezone ng Marawi (panuorin ang video para sa buong paliwanag). “Tinatawagan ko ng pansin ang GMA7 sa pekeng balita na inilabas nila kahapon September 12, 2017. “Patulong po mga kaDDS na ito ay makarating sa GMA7. Pls share. Ito po ay baluktot na balita ng GMA News.” ‘Yan ang hanash niya sa kanyang blog. “Ms. JESSICA SOHO at buong pamunuan ng GMA7 napakaMISLEADING ng inyong balita. HINDI ako nagSE-SELFIE sa loob ng mosque.” “At para naman sa GMA7, akala ko po ba kayo ang patas. Ito ay isang malisyosong pagbabalita at paninira ng tao. Sa madaling salita ito ay FAKE NEWS.” That was her hanash habang ipinapakita niya sa isang video ang kuha nila sa loob at labas ng mosque. Pero may isang netizen na nagtanggol kay Jessica at tinawag na Queen of Fake News si Mocha at di hamak naman daw na mas credible si Jessica Soho sa kanya. “Kung makapagsalita akala mo kung sinong perpekto!? Tumigil ka nga Mocha Mo! Wala ka sa kalingkingan ni Ms. JS. Kulangot ka lang sa pader!” sey pa ng isa. Any reaction, GMA 7 and Jessica Soho?

