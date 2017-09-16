Hamon kay Ellen: Dyowain mo na lang si Baron, pareho naman kayong walwal!!! By Cristy Fermin Bandera

PARANG balewala lang naman kay Ellen Adarna ang pagpaparamdam ng pagkainis at galit sa kanya ng mga tagahanga ni John Lloyd Cruz sa social media. Ang napaka-liberated na sexy actress kasi ang pinupupog ng mga fans ng magaling na aktor, siya raw at ang kanyang mga kaibigan ang naglagay kay JLC sa kahihiyan, dapat daw ibitin nang patiwarik si Ellen Adarna ayon pa sa maiinit na tagasuporta ng aktor. Sino naman daw kaya ang susunod na ipapahiya ni Ellen? Pagkatapos ni Baste Duterte na naging karelasyon niya na sinundan naman ni John Lloyd ay sino naman daw kaya ang malalagay sa kahihiyan sa mga darating na araw? Sabi pa ng isang nagmamalasakit na tagasuporta ni John Lloyd, “Hindi si JLC ang dapat mong maging boyfriend, ang bagay na bagay sa iyo, e, si Baron Geisler, dahil pareho kayong walwal! “Kayong dalawa na lang sana ang magpunta sa island, maghapon at magdamag kayong magwalwalan du’n, tutal naman, e, kayo talaga ang magkabagay! Ikaw ang female version ni Baron!” sabi ng post ng isang maka-John Lloyd Cruz. Pero cool na cool lang si Ellen Adarna. Para lang siyang bulag, pipi at bingi sa mga naglalabasang komento, deadma lang siya, ma at pa!

