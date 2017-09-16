Sey nina Jiggy at Pia: Respeto at pagtutulungan ang kailangan

HINDI matibag-tibag sa ratings game ang 24 Oras Weekend ng GMA Network na napapanood tuwing Sabado at Linggo ng gabi kasama ang dalawa sa mga pambatong news anchor ng bansa, sina Jiggy Manicad at Pia Arcangel.

Sa latest data mula sa widely-trusted ratings service provider Nielsen TV Audience Measurement, waging-wagi ang 24 Oras Weekend mula Aug. 1 hanggang Sept. 10, 2017 sa National Urban Television Audience Measurement (NUTAM) with an average people rating of 8.4 percent. Tinalo nito ang kalabang programa na nakakuha naman ng of 5.5 percent.

Kahit sa Urban Luzon, nananatili pa ring undisputed ang 24 Oras Weekend with an average people rating of 9 percent. 24 Oras Weekend also posted an even bigger margin in Mega Manila with an impressive 9.2 percent making it part of the list of GMA’s top-rating weekend programs.

In fairness, hindi kumpleto ang weekend ng mga Kapuso viewers kapag hindi napapanood sina Jiggy at Pia na nagbabalita at nagbibigay ng mga pampa-good vibes at trending na balita na nangyari sa buong linggo.

Jiggy has been a journalist for 20 years. Siya rin ang anchor ng GMA News TV’s afternoon newscast Quick Response Team (QRT) with the tagline “Sumusugod kahit saan, sa ngalan ng katotohanan.” He has gained the public’s admiration and respect through his coverage of various national and international events.

Samantala, nagsimula naman si Pia sa GMA News noong 2002 bilang field correspondent. Naging anchor siya ng 24 Oras Weekend simula 2010. She started covering police beat on the graveyard shift before she was assigned to cover Congress. Since then, Pia has covered a wide range of beats as a broadcast journalist—from politics, to human interest, and even sports. Siya rin ang kasama ni Arnold Clavio sa GMA’s late night newscast na Saksi.

Both Jiggy and Pia have a passion for imparting lessons to the youth. As his way of giving back, Jiggy conducts “Jiggy Manicad Stories,” a free journalism lecture/workshop for students. Pia on the other hand, is also a faculty member of Assumption College.

Nakausap namin sina Jiggy at Pia kamakailan at naniniwala sila na naging bahagi na rin ng pamilyang Pinoy ang panonood ng balita tuwing Sabado at Linggo. Ito raw ang dahilan kung bakit patuloy tumataas ang bilang ng mga manonood na tumututok sa 24 Oras Weekend.

Natanong namin ang dalawa kung ano ang masasabi nila sa pagiging Presidential Communications Operations Office Assistant Secretary ni Mocha Uson, tingin ba nila may naitutulong na maganda ang dating sexy singer sa administrasyon ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Ayon kay Jiggy, “Para sa akin kasi, yung lipunan natin kailangan ng iba’t ibang personalities and perspective para makita natin at masala natin kung ano ang totoo, kung ano ‘yung makakatulong sa atin generally speaking.”

Ayon naman kay Pia, “May kanya-kanya tayong papel sa lipunan, di ba? So, ang importante, nagagawa natin nang maayos at nirerespeto natin ang isa’t isa.

“At parang wala naman naging punto sa kasaysayan natin na bumuti ang lipunan dahil nagsiraan or hindi tayo nagtulung-tulong, puro batikos, puro puna. Kailangan talaga at one point, we all work together and remember na it’s not just about our work it’s about the upliftment of our society,” aniya pa.

q q q

May perfect pananghalian na ihahain ang Asia’s Songbird na si Regine Velasquez ngayong umaga sa favorite cooking show n’yo with a big twist na Sarap Diva. Makakasama ni Regine sa pagluluto ang GMA Afternoon Prime Queen at lead star ng seryeng Impostora na si Kris Bernal!

Sino naman kaya ang matitirang matibay sa “Joke Battle” kasama ang mga komedyanteng sina Layla D, Velma at sa unang pagkakataon sa GMA si Kaladkaren Davila.

Siguradong matatakam din kayo sa inihandang Binusog na Manok ng buong tropa ng Songbird na perfect para sa espesyal na okasyon ng pamilya!

Tunay o impostora man ang mga darating na bisita, siguradong may Sarap Diva na magpapa-good vibes sa inyo tuwing Saturday morning pagkatapos ng Maynila sa GMA 7 lang.