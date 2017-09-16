Hiling ng fans: Nora, Vilma pagsamahin uli sa pelikula By Julie Bonifacio Bandera

SPEAKING of Cong. Vilma Santos, kabilang siya sa mga celebrity friends na dumating sa wake ng Manunuri at MTRCB member na si Mario Hernando. Doon ay nagkita-kita pati mga kaibigan sa entertainment press ng Star For All Seasons kaya nakipagtsikahan kahit sandali ang ina ni Luis Manzano. May nagtanong kay Cong. Vi kung ano ang masasabi niya sa ginawang biro ni Alex kay Luis. Sabi niya, “Alam mo naman ang dalawang yun ibang magkulitan. Unfortunately, baka may mga na-offend lang, si Lucky wala yun. Pag nagkita yung dalawa grabe kung magkulitan at saka nakamikropono. Ganu’n talaga sila mag-joke.” Samantala, umani ng iba’t ibang reaksyon ang pagsasama ni Cong. Vi at ng Superstar na si Nora Aunor sa 33rd Star Awards for TV. Maraming nagre-request na pagsamahin uli sa movie sina Nora at Cong. Vilma pero ayon sa actress-politician wala daw offer na movie para sa kanila. Pero may mga nag-aalok sa kanya na pelikula kaya lang pare-pareho raw ang tema ng kwento. “Kung gagawa ka rin lang ng movie e, ‘di yung gusto mo na? Tingnan mo, after ng ‘The Healing,’ that was two years after, at least we made a good choice ang ‘Everything About Her.’ Kung every two years kang gagawa, pumili ka na ng maganda,” esplika ni Cong. Vi. Ikinuwento rin niya ang ilang napag-usapan nila ni Nora sa backstage, “Huli kaming nagkita sa ‘In My Life’ pa. Nagtatawagan naman kami pero nawala raw ‘yung phone niya kaya nawala ‘yung contact namin, mga ganu’n. Tapos ibinigay na namin ang phone (contact) sa isat isa,” lahad ni Cong. Vi. Na-miss din daw nila ang isa’t isa kaya marami-rami silang napagkuwentuhan habang nasa backstage.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.