Atom Araullo lumayas na sa ABS; lilipat sa GMA?

LUMAYAS na ang broadcaster/journalist na si Atom Araullo sa Channel 2. Nagpaalam siya sa mga kasamahan niya sa kanyang morning show kahapon.

Ipinost ni Atom ang kanyang saloobin sa Instagram sa pag-alis sa istasyong nagtiwala sa kanya sa loob ng mahigit isang dekada.

“Working with ABS-CBN for over a decade has been an amazing adventure. However, the time has come to explore emerging opportunities and challenge beyond the organization.

“Although I am taking a new path, I have nothing but respect and gratitude for the company that helped me become a journalist I am today. To all hardworking men and women of ABS CBN, maraming maraming salamat,” caption ni Atom.

Kaugnay ng anunsyo ni Atom ng pag-alis niya sa istasyon, naging laman siya ng blind item sa DZBB program nina Mike Enriquez at Arnold Clavio. Sa kalaunan ay pinangalanan din siya.

Pahaging nga ni Arnold, may pipirma umano sa GMA ng 10:30 a.m. sa araw na ‘yon. Pero wala namang kumpirmasyon dito ang GMA Corporate Communications kung pipirma sa kanila ni Atom.

Wala naman sigurong kinalaman ang unang pagganap sa pelikula ni Atom sa sinasabi niyang pagtahak ng bagong landas, huh! Siya ang bida sa directorial comeback ng premyadong director na si Mike de Leon, ang “Citizen Jake.”