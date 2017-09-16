Kampo ni female celebrity may masamang balak sa kaaway na aktres

HULA hoop: Ang sagwang tingnan kung natuloy ang pagpo-promote ng isang aktres sa isang programang kinabibilangan ng kagalit na kapwa aktres.

Balak palang “taniman” ng mga fans ni Aktres B ang dadaanan ni Aktres A on her way to the studio habang isinisigaw ang pangalan ng kanilang idolo like a cheering squad.

Teka, whose idea kaya was it? Imposible namang it was hatched by both actresses’ home network na dapat pa nga ay pinag-aayos sila. Malayo ring maging ideya ‘yon ng mismong produksiyon unless their intention was to add fuel to the fire.

Kay Aktres B kaya ‘yon dahil sunud-sunuran naman ang kanyang mga fans most of whom ay kaugali na niya rin?

In a supposedly civilized society, meron pa rin palang mga ganitong tao?