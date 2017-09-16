Ai Ai kinausap si Cristy Fermin para ipadrino si Marian

“THERE’S something strange in the neighborhood, who are you gonna call?”

Sikat ang unang linya ng soundtrack ng pelikulang “Ghostbusters”, bida roon ang mga pumupuksa ng mga menacing na kaluluwa na hinihingan ng saklolo.

The past week in showbiz, a Ghostbusters-like plot became an expected twist nang ibunyag ni Tita Cristy Fermin ang engkuwentrong naganap sa pagitan ni Andrea Torres at ni Mrs. Dantes. Negang-nega sa dilang kanegahan kasi ‘yon sa imahe ng misis ni Dingdong Dantes na detalyado nga lang naikuwento but the latter’s misdemeanor is as popular as a superstitious mumbo-jumbo.

Ang sumunod naming nabalitaan, dahil nabulabog ang kampo ni Mrs. Dantes ay nagkukumahog ito in tracing Tita Cristy’s source. Sa gitna nga naman kasi ng naglipanang fake news on showbiz deaths sa social media, the Andrea-Mrs. Dantes face-off tale departs from being a myth.

Kasabay ng pagkaalarma ng mga tao sa likod ng career ni Mrs. Dantes ay ang paghahanap—like a needle in a haystack—ng mga taong bubuo ng “peace negotiating panel” para ilapit si Mrs. Dantes kay Tita Cristy.

The columnist-radio anchor couldn’t be mistaken, isang araw nga (Linggo, Sept. 10) ay nakatanggap siya ng text message mula kay Ai Ai delas Alas.

At first, Ai Ai’s TM was nothing but a casual, if not meaningless pangungumusta. But the succeeding text messages more than hinted Ai Ai’s purpose sa kanyang pagte-text.

Hindi kami sigurado kung pinakiusapan siya ni Mrs. Dantes (magkasama sila ng araw na ‘yon sa kanilang Sunday show, they could have engaged in a serious huddle after the live episode in some place. Besides, hindi ba’t ‘kambal’ sila, ‘yun nga lang ay separated at birth?) na ipadrino siya kay Tita Cristy.

Or possible ring mismong si Ai Ai na rin ang nagprisinta to act as a go-between.

Maaaring habang isinusulat namin ito’y nagsadya na si Ai Ai sa Mga Obra Ni Nanay (gallery), hindi nga lang kami sure kung umubra ang pagpapadrino niya sa tinaguriang “Nanay ng showbizlandia at showbiz world”!

