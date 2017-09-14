Inalis na budget sa CHR, etc gagamitin sa libreng college By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Posibleng gamitin na lamang ang inalis na budget sa Commission on Human Rights upang pondohan ang batas na nagbibigay ng libreng matrikula sa mga State Universities and Colleges. Posibleng gamitin na lamang ang inalis na budget sa Commission on Human Rights upang pondohan ang batas na nagbibigay ng libreng matrikula sa mga State Universities and Colleges. Bukod sa budget ng CHR, sinabi ni House committee on appropriations chairman Karlo Nograles na maaari na ganito rin ang gawin sa inalis an budget sa National Commission on Indigenous Peoples at Energy Regulatory Commission. “The budget will form part of the pool of funds to finance the free higher education law,” ani Nograles. Inaprubahan na ng Kamara de Representantes sa ikalawang pagbasa ang panukalang P3.7 trilyong budget ng Duterte government para sa 2018. Ginawa na lamang P1,000 ang budget ng CHR (mula sa P678 milyon), ERC (mula sa P650.9 milyon) at NCIP (P1.13 bilyon). Hindi umano ginagawa ng mga ahensyang ito ang kanilang trabaho kaya tama lang na ibaba ang kanilang budget. Dahil hindi pa batas ang Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act ng gawin ang panukalang budget, hindi ito kasama sa pinondohan kaya naghahanap ang Kongreso ng mapagkukuhanan nito. Tinatayang p16 bilyon hanggang P30 bilyon ang kakailangang budget para wala ng bayaran ang mga estudyante sa 112 SUCs, local tertiary schools at Technical Education and Skills Development Authority-accredited schools.

