Angel kay Richard: Ang tawag sa kanya ng production…Baby Boy!

WELCOME news kay Angel Locsin ang pakikipagtrabaho muli with Richard Gutierrez sa La Luna Sangre. “Iba ‘yung komportable ka nang katrabaho. Kinukuwento ko nga sa kanila, ang laki nang in-improve ni Richard sa acting talaga. “Nakita ko ‘yung maturity niya. ‘Yung passion niya sa trabaho ay hindi pa rin nawawala. Kung paano siya ka-dedicated 10 years ago, parang nadoble pa ngayon. “Mahal na mahal siya ng mga tao sa La Luna Sangre. Ang tawag sa kanya ay baby boy kasi ang sarap daw niyang alagaan, napakabait na tao,” chika pa ni Angel. It helped that she worked with Richard sa kanyang pagbabalik-telebisyon. “Pagdating sa acting, siyempre, ang tagal kong hindi lumabas sa TV so kakabahan ako sa unang eksena. Buti na lang si Richard ang kaeksena ko dahil nakatulong siya at nakasuporta din siya sa iyo.” Nababalot naman ng misteryo ang kanyang bagong role bilang si Jacintha Magsaysay sa LLS.

