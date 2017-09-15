Higanteng cager pinaglaruan si Marian By Jun Nardo Bandera

Pinaglaruan ng basketbolistang si Mark Andaya ang height ni Marian Rivera nu’ng nakaraang pictorial nila para sa Super Ma’am. Magkasama ang dalawa sa comeback series ng GMA Primetime Queen at inilabas ng player sa kanyang Instagram account ang kulitan nila. “Liliit mundo mo!!!” caption ni Mark sa photo habang sinusukat mula ulo si Yan Yan. Komento naman ni Marian, “Wala sa height yan!!! Nasa diskarte, tapang at talino yan. (serious si Minerva) whahahaha #SuperMaam.” Pahinga muna si Mark sa paglalaro. Huli siyang umagaw ng pansin sa TV commercial niya ng food chain kasama si Alden Richards. This time, level up na ang pagiging artista niya sa Super Ma’am na magsisimula na sa Sept. 18. Daig nga lang siya ni Jerald Napoles na isa sa “leading man” ni Marian hindi gaya ni Mark, huh!

