Jinggoy makakapagpiyansa? Bong speechless Bandera

Sa gitna ng mga balita na papayagang makapaglagak ng piyansa si dating Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, nagpahayag ng kagalakan ang kanyang kaibigan na si dating Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. Sa gitna ng mga balita na papayagang makapaglagak ng piyansa si dating Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, nagpahayag ng kagalakan ang kanyang kaibigan na si dating Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. Sa ambush interview kahapon sa Sandiganbayan, pabirong sinabi ni Revilla na nagbabalot na ng kanyang mga gamit si Estrada, na gaya niya ay nahaharap sa kasong plunder kaugnay ng pork barrel fund scam. “Speechless ako, parang siyempre, I’m happy for him,” ani Revilla. “Nalulungkot ako dahil iiwan na ko ni Senator Jinggoy..Medyo nagbabalot-balot na.” Parehong nakakulong ang dalawa sa Philippine National Police Custodial Center sa Camp Crame. Sila ay nakadetine noon mula pa noong Hunyo 2014. Wala pang inilalabas na desisyon ang Sandiganbayan Fifth Division kaugnay ng bagong mosyon ni Estrada na payagang magpiyansa. May mga nauna ng desisyon ang korte na nagbabasura sa hiling ni Estrada na makapagpiyansa. Sinabi naman ni Revilla na gagawin ng kanilang kampo ang ginawang legal na hakbang ni Estrada. “I will leave that to my lawyers pero siguro naman gagawin din namin yan tulad kay Senator Jinggoy, a second petition for bail. Kaya naniniwala pa rin naman akong merong hustisya sa bansa, dasal lang,” dagdag pa ng dating senador. Ayon sa isinampang kaso, tumanggap ng kickback si Estrada at Revilla mula sa mga non government organization ni Janet Lim Napoles kung saan napunta ang kanilang pork barrel fund.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.