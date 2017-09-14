MRT3 nagkaaberya muli

Nasira na naman ang Metro Rail Transit Line 3 ngayong araw. Alas-10:12 ng umaga ng pababain ang mga pasahero ng tren sa Guadalupe station south bound dahil sa technical problem. Nasundan ito ng pagkasira ng tren alas-11:22 ng umaga. Pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Kamuning station south bound. Kamakalawa ay dalawang pasahero ang nasaktan ng biglang huminto ang tren. Wala ng linggo na lumipas sa nakaraang ilang buwan na hindi nasira ang tren.

