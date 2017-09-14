Tumbok Karera Tips, September 14, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (4) Popsicle; TUMBOK -(3) Believable; LONGSHOT – (1) Boss Gee

Race 2 : PATOK – (5) Talon/Toinfinitynbeyond; TUMBOK – (3) Just Joe King; LONGSHOT – (6) Ni Haow

Race 3 : PATOK – (7) Wafu The King; TUMBOK – (1) Kinagigiliwan/Taipan One; LONGSHOT – (2) Perfect Stroke

Race 4 : PATOK – (2) Shining Courage; TUMBOK – (4) Seni Seviyorum; LONGSHOT – (6) Bowties And Charms

Race 5 : PATOK – (6) Yes Kitty; TUMBOK – (2) Red Lakota/Right As Rain; LONGSHOT – (7) August Moon

Race 6 : PATOK – (4) Professor Jones; TUMBOK – (3) Dixie Storm; LONGSHOT -(1) Minotaur

Race 7 : PATOK – (7) Windy Star; TUMBOK – (3) Masskara; LONGSHOT – (1) Sunsworld

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.