JRU Heavy Bombers kakapit sa ikatlong puwesto By Angelito Oredo



Mga Laro Ngayon

(Filoil Flying V Centre)

2 p.m. JRU vs Letran

4 p.m. Mapua vs EAC

Team Standings: Lyceum (11-0); San Beda (10-1); JRU (6-4); Letran (5-5); San Sebastian (5-5); EAC (4-6); Perpetual Help (4-6); Arellano (4-6); St. Benilde (2-9); Mapua (1-10) PILIT na pananatiliin ng Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers ang kanilang pagkapit sa ikatlong puwesto habang pilit naman na aagawin ito ng Letran Knights para manatili sa pinakakaasam na silya sa Final Four sa kanilang sagupaan ngayon sa NCAA Season 93 men’s basketball tournament sa Filoil Flying V Centre sa San Juan City. Nanatili ang kapit ng JRU sa No. 3 silya sa bitbit nitong 6-4 panalo-talong kartada kahit pa nalasap nito ang 109-115 double overtime na kabiguan kontra Arellano University Chiefs noong nakaraang linggo habang ang Letran ay nangungunyapit sa No. 4 kahit nabigo sa University of Perpetual Help Altas, 82-88, iskor para sa 5-5 marka. Sakaling manalo ang JRU ay mapapanatili nito ang kasalukuyang puwesto habang makakalapit din sa abante ng nangungunang Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates (11-0) at pumapangalawa na San Beda College Red Lions (10-1). Gayunman isang kabiguan lamang at agad na makakasalo ng JRU ang Letran sa ikatlong puwesto sa kanilang alas-2 ng hapon na salpukan. “There were some breaks late in the game that didn’t go our way,” sabi ni JRU coach Vergel Meneses ukol sa mabigat na kabiguan. “But we should move on because this is a long tournament and we couldn’t afford to dwell too much on the past.” Asam naman ng Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals na makawala sa three-way logjam sa No. 6 kasama ang Perpetual at Arellano sa pagsagupa sa Mapua University Cardinals sa alas-4 ng hapon. Nabigo ang Generals sa season host na San Sebastian College Stags, 69-81, sa kanilang huling laban noong Biyernes at nagnanais na makabangon sa pagharap sa Cardinals na nalasap ang 10 sa kanilang unang 11 laro.

