John Lloyd: I’m sorry…marami akong natutunan sa nangyari!

IN a conversation with his co-star Ogie Diaz sa Home Sweetie Home, sinabi raw ni John Lloyd Cruz na wala siyang pinagsisisihan sa paglabas ng kanyang viral videos and photos na kuha sa Bantayan Island, Cebu kasama si Ellen Adarna.
Sa kanyang Facebook account, nag-post si Ogie ng mahabang aria after ng pag-uusap nila ni Lloydie sa taping ng kanilang sitcom.
“Niyakap ko si JLC pagkita namin sa taping ng Home Sweetie Home. Alam na niya ang ibig sabihin ng mahigpit na yakap.”
Sabi naman daw ng aktor, “Natuto ako, Ogs. Wala naman akong pinagsisisihan, we were enjoying that time. Nalungkot lang talaga ako du’n sa dirty finger. Ayoko siyang makita ng mga bata. I’ve learned so much from this. I’m really sorry.”
“Natuwa din si JLC, dahil despite the viral videos, marami pa rin daw siyang nabasang comments na ipinagtanggol siya at naintindihan siya,” sabi pa ni Ogie.
“Gulat talaga ako du’n. Dami nag-defend din sa akin sa mga comments. Nakakatuwa. Pero, siyempre, lesson learned for me ito. Thank you sa lahat,” ang sagot naman ni JLC.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94