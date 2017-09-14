5 bida sa ‘The Debutantes’ dumaan sa butas ng karayom By Jun Nardo Bandera

DUMAAN sa matagal na proseso bago mapili ang female cast ng Regal horror movie na “The Debutantes” ayon sa director nitong si Prime Cruz. Napili sina Miles Ocampo, Sue Ramirez, Michelle Vito, Chanel Morales at Jane de Leon upang maging bida sa latest horror movie ng Regal Entertainment. “Kailangan kasi sa concept ng movie, magaganda ang mga girl at nakita naman ninyo ngayon,” saad ni direk Prime sa grand presscon ng pelikula. Paano niya ide-describe ang limang girls? “Unahin muna natin si Sue. Nang una ko siyang ma-meet at mag-usap kami, medyo baliw. Naniniwala kasi ako na para maging magaling, kailangan medyo may ganoon. Walang magaling na walang saltik. “Si Miles naman, alam niya ang character niya pati nuances ng maliliit na bagay. Si Channel, very willing siya to overcome hear fears para sa project. “Tapos si Jane, siya ang medyo bago sa kanila pero pagdating sa acting kaya niyang sumabay sa girls. Si Michelle, nakita ko na siya sa I Love You To Death. Siya ang pinaka-okay takutin!” chika ng director. Sa lima, tanging si Chanel lang ang may boyfriend. Pero si Sue ang pinakaligawin sa lahat, huh!

