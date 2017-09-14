Talakerang aktres natameme nang tarayan ng ingliserang female star

HULA hoop: Ingles lang pala ang katapat para mabahag ang buntot ng isang aktres na kahol lang nang kahol kapag hindi nito kaharap ang kinabubuwisitang tao.

“So, I heard that you were looking for me?” sosyal at kalmadong bungad ng isang edukadang aktres sa kanya nang maganap ang kanilang paghaharap.

Palibhasa’y mahina nga sa Ingles ay idinaan na lang sa Tagalog ang kanyang depensa. But she hinted at the shala-shalang actress’ making passes at her actor-boyfriend.

Bumanat uli nang straight English ang sosyalerang aktres, “What makes you think that whoever is your boyfriend’s leading lady is interested in him? Blah, blah, blah!”

Open-mouthed lang ang nasoplang aktres, natameme sa dire-diretso at unflawed dialogue ng kaharap.

O, loko!