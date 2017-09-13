MRT nagkaaberya muli, 2 pasahero nasugatan By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Dalawang pasahero ng Metro Rail Transit Line 3 ang bahagyang nasugatan kahapon ng biglang huminto ang sinasakyan nilang bagon.

Kanina nasira ang isang south bound train sa Santolan station at pinababa ang mga pasahero alas-7:12 ng umaga.

Alas-7:13 ng umaga ng bigla na lamang huminto ang north bound train sa Shaw Boulevard station dahil sa isang technical problem.

Dahilan nito ay nagkasugat ang 30-anyos na babae at nagka-sprain naman ang 68-anyos na babae.

Muling nasira ang tren alas-8:15 ng umaga. Pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Magallanes station north bound.

Makalipas ang pitong minuto ay nasawi naman ang isang tren na pa-south bound sa Boni Station. Pinababa rin ang mga pasahero.

Alas-9:11 ng umaga ay nasira naman ang north bound train sa Boni Avenue station.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.