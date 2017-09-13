Trike vs kalabaw: Mag-asawa sugatan, apo patay

Sugatan ang isang magsasaka at kanyang misis habang nasawi ang kanilang apo nang sumalpok ang sinakyan nilang tricycle sa isang kalabaw sa Bani, Pangasinan, Martes ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Dinala sa isang klinika si Cresencio Catabay, 57; misis niyang si Marina, 61; at 2-anyos na apo nilang si Sophia Pamo dahil sa mga pinsalang tinamo, pero di na umabot nang buhay ang bata, ayon sa ulat ng Pangasinan provincial police. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-8 sa barangay road ng Brgy. Banog Norte. Minamaneho ni Catabay ang motorsiklong may nakakabit na hog carrier nang masalpok ang kalabaw na nakatali sa gilid ng kalsada sa Sitio Caliswang, ayon sa ulat. Isinugod sina Catabay, kanyang misis, at kanilang apo sa San Juan Medical Clinic sa Brgy. Poblacion, ngunit doo’y idineklarang patay ng doktor ang bata, ayon sa pulisya.

