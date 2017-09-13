DU30 ipinagtanggol ang pagpasok sa Grand Mosque ng naka-boots Bandera

IPINAGTANGGOL ni Pangulong Duterte ang pagpasok niya at ni Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson sa Grand Mosque sa Marawi City, nang hindi sinunod ang tamang kasuotan.

Ito’y matapos namang batikusin ang pasusuot ni Duterte ng boots sa pagpasok sa Grand Mosque, samantalang hindi naman nakasuot si Uson ng hijab.

“‘Yung nakita na nila puro rubbles ang glass eh. And ano, para ka matinik? Tapos ‘pag ba na — ‘Ano ‘yan? Papa-tetanus ka nanaman?’ Makikita mo ‘yan sa floor … may IED nga doon eh … ‘yung pressure — maraming basag na… Gusto mo mag-tinikling ka doon?” sabi ni Duterte sa isang press conference.

Idinagdag ni Duterte na wala siyang intensyon na bastusin ang mga Muslim. “Look, I am the grandson of a Moro lady. I know the religion, I know the culture. ‘Wag ka na…kayong diyan sa Marawi, hindi kayo lahat, hindi ako galit sa inyo. But you guys, kayong mga Maute should take the blame for all. Ganun ‘yan eh,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Nauna nang binatikos ni Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) Assemblyman Zia Alonto Adiong ang umano’y kawalan ni Uson ng respeto sa pagpasok sa mosque ng mga Muslim.

