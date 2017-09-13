DU30:P1K budget ng CHR maaari pang mabago

SINABI ni Pangulong Duterte na hindi pa naman pinal ang desisyon ng Kamara na bigyan ng P1,000 budget ang Commission on Human Rights (CHR) para sa 2018. SINABI ni Pangulong Duterte na hindi pa naman pinal ang desisyon ng Kamara na bigyan ng P1,000 budget ang Commission on Human Rights (CHR) para sa 2018.

“Pero ako naman, since it is really an organ of government… it’s on the Constitution. Maybe someday, they might review their decision. Ako naman, hindi naman ako… I’m not here to destroy institutions,” sabi ni Duterte sa isang press conference kagabi.

Idinagdag ni Duterte na galit ang mga kongresista sa ginagawang pakikialam ni CHR Chairperson Chito Gascon.

“Ngayon ‘yang P1,000 na binigay na ng Congress sa opisina niya, kasi galit ang Congress sa kanya,” giit ni Duterte.

Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Duterte na dapat ay inasahan na ni Gascon ang pagbibigay ng P1,000 budget sa CHR dahil umano sa pakikialam nito partikular sa kampanya kontra droga.

“No, he had it coming…Ito si Gascon, palibhasa pro-dilaw talaga, he opens his mouth in a most inappropriate way and he conducts the business of being CHR. Walang alam,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Binatikos din ni Duterte ang pakikialam ng CHR sa imbestigasyon ng pulis kaugnay ng mga napapatay sa droga.

“Ang gawain mo maghintay sila. They cannot just investigate. Wala naman silang prosecutory power. Bantayan nila ‘yung pulis, tingnan nila. They collate. They collate. Ipunin. Then they make a study and then they file the appropriate recommendation,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Hind rin nakaligtas si Gascon sa mga mura ni Duterte.

“Ang ibig sabihin, t****. Palibhasa nga hindi nga abogado. And if you are not sure of yourself or where you stand, you might as well just maybe shut up,” ayon pa kay Duterte.