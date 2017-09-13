Naghahanap ka ba ng trabaho?

HINIHIKAYAT ang publiko na gamitin ang pinagandang serbisyo ng PhilJobNet

para sa mas mabilis na paghahanap ng trabaho at paghahahanap ng employer ng manggagawa. Ang PhilJobNet, ang internet-based job matching facility ng Department of Labor and Employment, ay tumutugon sa mataas na pangangailangan para sa mga medical professionals, partikular sa mga nurse. Sa ulat ng Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) na nagtala ang PhilJobnet ng kabuuang 12,767 bakanteng trabaho, kung saan 1,406 ay para sa mga nurse. Gayunpaman, ang business process outsourcing sektor ang nananatiling nakapagtala ng pinakamaraming bilang ng bakanteng trabaho na 7,226. Ito ang pangatlo sa magkakasunod na linggo kung saan nagtala ang portal ng pinakamaraming bilang ng bakanteng trabaho para sa call center agents. Ang iba pang oportunidad sa trabaho ay para sa mga posisyon na salesman – 538; waiter – 453; customer service assistant – 406; cashier – 397; automotive mechanic – 306; house steward – 250; credit/collection officer – 250; bagger – 210; at stall salesperson – 200. May mga bakanteng posisyon din para sa mga technical support staff – 199; household attendant – 149; production engineer – 144; domestic helper – 140; sales manager – 133; sales clerk – 123; housekeeper (hotels and resorts) – 119; at carpenter – 118. Bukod sa mga bakanteng trabaho, nakatala rin sa PhilJobNet ang schedule ng job fairs sa buong bansa. Para sa ikalawang linggo ng Setyembre, gaganapin ang mga sumusunod na job fairs:

13 Setyembre – Sta. Barbara Covered Gym, Sta. Barbara, Iloilo (Region VI);

14 September – Robinsons Place Iligan, Tubod, IIligan City (Region X); Mother Ignacia Function Hall ,

SMC Tagum Campus, Tagum City, Davao del Norte (Region XI);

16 Setyembre – Baguio Convention Center, Baguio City (CAR); Generoso Elementary School Bago Aplaya, Talomo District Davao City (Region XI) Para sa karagdagang impormasyon ukol sa bakanteng trabaho at iba pang serbisyong pang-empleo, maaaring mag-log ang mga aplikante at employer sa http://philjobnet.gov.ph/

Director Anna Dominique Tutay

Bureau of Labor Employment May nais ba kayong isangguni sa Aksyon Line? Maaari kayong sumulat sa aming tanggapan Aksyon Line c/o Inquirer Bandera, MRP bldg., Mola st. cor. Pasong Tirad st., Makati City o kaya ay mag-email sa jenniferbilog@yahoo.com.ph or jenniferbilog1977@ gmail.com.

