Elisse, McCoy binansagang Pinay Barbie Doll at Ken By Alex Brosas Bandera

Real-life Barbie Doll ang tawag ngayon kay Elisse Joson. Sa kanyang OOTD (outfit of the day) photos kasi ay lutang na lutang ang kanyang ganda. Her unblemished alabaster skin always radiated kahit na ano ang ipasuot mo sa kanya. Medyo na-surprise kami when one of her fan sites showed a doll na kamukha niya. Meron ding doll-like figure ang ka-loveteam niyang si McCoy de Leon na para namang si Ken. Aba, reminiscent ito of Ate Guy’s doll na hit na hit noong 709’s, ha, ‘yung Maria Leonora Teresa doll. Anyway, sina Elisse at McCoy ang dalawa sa mga inaabangan ng fans sa bagong teleserye ng Dos, ang The Good Son.

