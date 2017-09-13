Gretchen ipinagyabang ang mga alahas at sapatos nang sumakay ng train sa HK

GRETCHEN Barretto is living a good life, actually, a luxurious life.
She documents her everyday activities through Instagram in which she posts her food, her exercise, her party, her shoes, her bags. Everything doesn’t come cheap for La Greta.
Just recently, she went to Hong Kong. She posted an Instagram video of the view from her room with the very popular “Despacito” as music background.
Then, in one IG post, nakunan naman ng video si La Greta while on a train in HK.
Nothing really, except that she was wearing her bling-blings. Saan ka naman nakakita ng train passenger whose fingers are shining because of the diamonds she was wearing.
At one point during the train ride, ni-request pa ni La Greta sa kanyang videographer-cum-photographer na kunan ang kanyang shoes. Why she did that? It’s all because she was wearing a white Gucci pair of shoes. So, projection your honor ang ginawa niya. Living la dolce vita talaga si La Greta!!!
