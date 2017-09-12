Paolo Duterte umaray sa pagbatikos sa anak na si Isabelle

UMARAY si Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte sa mga banat sa kanyang anak na si Isabelle, na ngayon ay sumusubok sa mundo ng showbiz. Ayon kay Paolo, kung dati-rati ay siya lang ang nagiging “punching bag” ng mga kritiko ng kanyang ama, kasama na ngayon ang anak niya sa sinusundan para batikusin. Una na ngang pinansin ng mga anti-Duterte ang umano’y magarang pamumuhay ni Isabelle, lalo na nang makita itong nagsusuot ng mga branded at mamahaling sapatos at bag. Ang 17-anyos na si Isabelle ay anak ni Paolo sa dating misis na si Lovelie Sangkula. Binatikos ng netizens ang anak ni Paolo dahil sa pagsusuot nito ng Gucci Ace embroidered sneakers, na nagkakahalaga ng $600 o mahigit sa P31,000. Ayon kay Paolo, bagamat hindi raw afford ng kanyang anak na makabili nito, posibleng merong nagbigay nito sa kanya. Si Isabelle ay aspiring actress na mina-manage ni Anabelle Rama.

