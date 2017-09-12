Klase suspendido pa rin bukas sa ilang lugar INQUIRER.net

NAGDEKLARA ang ilang lokal na pamahalaan ng suspensiyon ng klase bukas, Setyembre 13, dahil sa malalakas na pag-ulan at banta ng mga pagbaha dulot ng bagyong Maring. Kabilang ang mga sumusunod sa mga nagdeklara ng walang pasok: Metro Manila: Las Piñas — lahat ng antas, public at private Provincial San Mateo, Rizal — lahat ng antas, public at private

— lahat ng antas, public at private Laguna — lahat ng antas, public at private

— lahat ng antas, public at private Quezon Province — lahat ng antas, public at private

— lahat ng antas, public at private Zambales — lahat ng antas, public at private

— lahat ng antas, public at private Camarines Norte — lahat ng antas, public at private Daet Labo Vinzons Mercedes Jose Panganiban San Vicente

— lahat ng antas, public at private

