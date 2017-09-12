Pagasa nagbabala sa matinding mga pagbaha INQUIRER.net

NAGBABALA ang state weather bureau kaugnay ng matinding pagbaha sa Metro Manila at kalapit na mga probinsiya sa harap naman ng pananalasa ng bagyong Maring. Itinaas ang “red” rainfall alert sa Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan at Rizal ganap na alas-2 ng hapon. “Serious flooding is expected in flood-prone areas,” sabi ng Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa). Nakaamba rin ang mga pagbaha sa Cavite, Laguna, Batangas matapos itaas ang “orange” warning sa mga naturang lugar. Inilagay naman ang Zambales at Quezon sa “yellow” warning level.

