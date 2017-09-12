Jake Zyrus makiki-chika, makikikanta at kulitan sa #ShowbizLive

IT is going to be another fun, fun, fun Wednesday dahil makakatsikahan ng #ShowbizLive hosts na sina Ervin Santiago at Izel Abanilla si Jake Zyrus.
Asahan ng mainit na mapag-uusapan sa one-hour show ang latest ganap after ngang mag-transform ni Charice Pempengco bilang si Jake Zyrus. Perfect opportunity ito para malaman na talaga ano nga ba ang kinaibahan hindi lang sa music ni Jake kay Charice.
Lately ay umani ng iba’t ibang reaction si Jake nang ibandera na nya ang kanyang bagong pagkatao.
Makisali sa darating na kwentuhan, kulitan, tanungan at kantahan LIVE sa September 13, Wednesday, 8PM ng gabi. Mapapanood ang #ShowbizLive sa FB pages ng Bandera at Inquirer.net. Mapapakinggan din ng sabay ito sa Radyo Inquirer 990 AM.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94