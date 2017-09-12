Jake Zyrus makiki-chika, makikikanta at kulitan sa #ShowbizLive

IT is going to be another fun, fun, fun Wednesday dahil makakatsikahan ng #ShowbizLive hosts na sina Ervin Santiago at Izel Abanilla si Jake Zyrus.

Asahan ng mainit na mapag-uusapan sa one-hour show ang latest ganap after ngang mag-transform ni Charice Pempengco bilang si Jake Zyrus. Perfect opportunity ito para malaman na talaga ano nga ba ang kinaibahan hindi lang sa music ni Jake kay Charice.

Lately ay umani ng iba’t ibang reaction si Jake nang ibandera na nya ang kanyang bagong pagkatao.

Makisali sa darating na kwentuhan, kulitan, tanungan at kantahan LIVE sa September 13, Wednesday, 8PM ng gabi. Mapapanood ang #ShowbizLive sa FB pages ng Bandera at Inquirer.net. Mapapakinggan din ng sabay ito sa Radyo Inquirer 990 AM.