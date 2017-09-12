Transgender nagsayaw sa saliw ng ‘Lupang Hinirang’ habang naka-swimsuit; pop o flop? By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

IKINADISMAYA ng isang solon ang tila pambababoy umano ng isang transgender na nakasuot ng swimsuit habang nagsasayaw sa saliw ng Lupang Hinirang. Meron ng 6 milyong views sa Facebook page ng ‘Hulicam’ (bit.ly/2eYI3DL) ang video. Ayon kay Abra Rep. Joseph Sto Nino Bernos ang ginawa ng transgender sa Facebook ay isang paglabag sa Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines (RA 8491). “This video disrespects not only the National Anthem, but also the nationalistic spirit behind the lyrics and music of Lupang Hinirang,” ani Bernos. Sa ilalim ng batas, ayon kay Bernos, ang paglabag sa RA 8491 ay may parusa na multang P5,000 hanggang P20,000 at kulong na hanggang isang taon. “Playing the National Anthem as a background music as a tool for an act of entertainment or amusement deemed for public viewing (especially in social media), not only shows disrespect to the symbols of the Republic, but also shows disregard to the laws that the Representatives of the people have worked on to promulgate, and manifests irresponsible use of social media to further personal agenda.” Sinabi ng solon na dapat ay patuloy ang pagpapaalala sa mga Filipino ng kahalagahan ng National Anthem at iba pang national symbol. Naniniwala si Bernos na dapat maparusahan ang gumawa ng video, alam man niya o hindi na may kaakibat itong parusa, upang maipakita ng gobyerno na seryoso ito sa pagpapatupad ng batas.

