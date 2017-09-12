Pasok sa tanggapan ng gobyerno sa MM, Region III at Calabarzon sinuspinde Bandera

SINUSPINDE ng Palasyo ang pasok sa lahat ng tanggapan ng gobyerno sa Metro Manila, Region III at CALABARZON dahil naman sa patuloy na pananalasa ng bagyong Maring. Inihayag ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella ang suspensyon ng pasok sa mga tanggapan ng pamahalaan ganap na alas-5:54 ng umaga. “Upon the recommendation of the NDRRMC (National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council), the Office of the Executive Secretary has announced that work in government offices in Metro Manila, Region III and CALABARZON is hereby suspended,” sabi ni Abella. Matatandaang gabi pa lamang nagsuspinde na ng klase sa lahat ng antas ang iba’t ibang lokal na pamahalaan ng Metro Manila at kalapit na mga probinsiya.

