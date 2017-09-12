John Lloyd nahimasmasan na; nag-sorry sa kanyang viral videos

MUKHANG nahimasmasan na si John Lloyd mula sa mga kontrobersyal na video posts na nag-viral sa social media these past days.

At gaya ng marami, matapos malasing at gumawa ng mga bagay-bagay, nahimasmasan at nagpaumanhin ang aktor sa kanyang mga ginawa na napanood ng marami, kabilang na ang ilang mga bata.

Wala namang masama if you go and live your life, di ba? Pero sabi nga, dapat alam mo na ikaw ang responsable sa bawat gagawin mo, lalo na sa anumang ipinopost mo sa social media. Ika nga “buntot mo, hila mo”, responsibilidad mo iyan lalo pa’t isa kang public personality na binabantayan at sinusundan ng marami.

Pero mukhang malaking lesson ito kay John Lloyd kaya super apologize siya sa kanyang mga ginawa.

Sa kanyang Instagram account, sinabi ng aktor na: “Diz iz mi lerning. (This is me learning) Very humbling but I do apologize to the little boys & girls. No regrets babies, just life revealing its raw beauty.”

Apat na videos ang kumalat sa social media, isa roon ay nagsasayaw siya habang naka-flash ang middle finger. Meron naman ay hawak niya ang isang kutsilyo habang tinutulungan si Ellen sa kusina. Isa naman ay nagsasayaw at nasa sulok katabi ng gas stove at isa ay kumakanta sa karaoke. Tila lasing si John Lloyd sa apat na mga videos na ito.