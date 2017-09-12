San Sebastian Stags hangad manatili sa top four

Mga Laro Ngayon

(Filoil Flying V Centre)

2 p.m. Arellano vs Mapua

4 p.m. Perpetual Help vs San Sebastian

Team Standings: Lyceum (11-0); San Beda (10-1); JRU (6-4); Letran (5-5); San Sebastian

(5-5); EAC (4-6); Perpetual Help (4-6); Arellano (4-6); St. Benilde (2-9); Mapua (1-10)

TARGET ng San Sebastian College Stags na manatili sa top four habang asam ng University of Perpetual Help Altas na makalapit dito sa salpukan nila ngayon sa NCAA Season 93 men’s basketball tournament sa Filoil Flying V Centre sa San Juan City.

Sa likod ng matinding opensa ni Michael Calisaan, dinurog ng Stags ang Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, 88-69, noong Biyernes para umakyat sa ikaapat na puwesto kasalo ang Letran Knights sa hawak na 5-5 record.

Nakabuntot naman sa kanila ang Altas na napag-iiwanan lang ng isang laro sa tangang 4-6 marka at hangad na madiskaril ang Stags sa kanilang bakbakan ngayong alas-4 ng hapon.

Alam naman ni San Sebastian coach Egay Macaraya na magiging pukpukan ang kanilang laban ngayon.

“As was our weakness, we have no import so we just have to make with what we’re strong at, which is running and outside shooting,” sabi ni Macaraya.

Sigurado namang magiging matindi ang labanan lalo na’t isasalang ng Perpetual Help ang Nigerian na si Prince Eze, ang league leading MVP candidate, na gumawa ng 21 puntos at 19 rebounds sa kanilang 88-82 overtime pagwawagi laban sa Letran noong Huwebes.

Manggagaling din sa matinding paglalaro si Gab Dagangon matapos kumana ng 21 puntos kabilang ang clutch plays sa OT.

“The players really wanted to win because they know we’re still in the Final Four race,” sabi ni Perpetual Help coach Jimwell Gican, na tuluyang hinawakan ang koponan matapos magsumite ng indefinite leave si Nosa Omorogbe.

Ang Arellano University Chiefs, na kasalukuyang kasalo ang Perpetual Help at EAC sa ikaanim na puwesto, ay tatangkain din na mapalakas ang tsansang makapasok sa Final Four sa pagsagupa nito sa Mapua University Cardinals, na nasa huling puwesto sa 1-10 kartada.