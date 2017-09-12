Video scandal ni Lloydie kalat na; napahamak dahil kay Ellen

AWA ang naramdaman namin when we saw John Lloyd Cruz obviously intoxicated at kung anu-ano ang mga pinaggagagawa while kasama si Ellen Adarna.

A series of videos and photos showed him in a very disturbing light. There was one video that captured him flashing a dirty finger sign. ‘Yung isa naman, nagsasayaw siya. Still, another one video showed him na nagtago sa tabi ng gas na pangluto.

All of these photos and videos will not help him. In fact, baka ma-ruin pa ang kanyang career.

Who posted this video should be reminded that John Lloyd is a big star and he or she is not doing anything good by posting these photos and videos. Ang daming concern netizens ang awang-awa kay John Lloyd.

“Protect your image lalo na if it’s your bread and butter. SMH!”

“Who posted this? Sana they kept it private na lang. Ano ginagawa niya sa gasul? Lasing na lasing tanghaling tapat! Hahahaha. These people are not real friends. Run away, JLC.”

“Anong klaseng tropa ang mag upload nito? Sisirain nila career ni JLC. Kung sa mga UK or American tabloids or mags, ang laki ng kinita ng paparazzi sa mga ganitong videos or pics lalo na kung celebrity ang sangkot.”

“Im not an Ellen fan nor a hater. I like her cos shes pretty and not maarte but I dislike her history with boys and walwal ways. But this time certified hater na ako. I know he’s an alcoholic but he is obviously with the wrong crowd.

“Looks like they’re encouraging him to go on with his ways. Yung Ellen defenders, magsasaya ba kayo pag kapatid or tatay nyong matanda na ganyan pa rin ka walwal???”

Another John Lloyd fan said, “Grabe kayo! Bakit n’yo ginawa ‘yan kay JLC! Private moment niya yan? Gusto n’yo ba talaga siyang sirain? Ikaw naman Ellen kung mahal mo talaga si Lloydie hindi mo siya hahayaang magpakalasing ng ganyan! BI ka!”

‘Yan ang ilan sa comments na nabasa namin.