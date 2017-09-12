Gabbana naloka sa pagrampa ni Sinon Loresca sa eroplano By Jun Nardo Bandera

NALOKA ang international fashion designer na si Stefano Gabbana sa catwalk na inilabas ng bading na si Sinon Loresca sa kanyang Instagram. May moment pa siyang rumarampa habang nasa loob ng eroplano na ikinaloka ng mga pasahero, huh!

In fairness, kinilig naman si Sinon sa tumatawang emoji ni Gabbana. Ibinahagi pa niya ang komentong ito ng designer sa kanyang mga followers. Sino nga naman siya para mapansin ni Gabbana, huh! Anyway, bukod sa Eat Bulaga, napapanood din si Sinon sa Impostora bilang best friend ng bidang si Kris Bernal.

Mas nagagamit niya rito ang kanyang pagka-catwalk kumpara sa Eat Bulaga na nabawasan na ang pagsususot niya ng phekphek shorts at rumampa nang malandi, huh! q q q Aarangkada na sa commercial theaters ang winningest Cinemalaya 2017 entry na “Respeto” ngayong Sept. 20. Sa indie movie na naging rebelasyon ang galing ng rapper na si Abra sa pag-arte. Pitong awards ang nakamit ng “Respeto” sa Cinemalaya, ang Best Picture, NETPAC Prize and Audience Choice. Hindi ito basta simpleng hip hop movie dahil madadama rin dito ang naging epekto ng Martial Law sa ilan nating kababayan. Bago ang showing nito, magkakaroon muna ng special screening sa Cine Adarna sa UP bilang panimula ng pag-alala sa 45 years ng Martial Law. Mula ito sa direksyon ni Alberto Montreal II.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.