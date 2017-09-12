‘Walwalan’ nina Ellen at John Lloyd sa Bantayan Island aprub sa ilang Pinoy By Jun Nardo Bandera



MIXED ang reactions ng netizens sa kumalat na photos at videos ng “walwalan” nina John Lloyd Cruz at Ellen Adarna sa Bantayan, Cebu City. Merong mga aprubado sa ginawa nila at meron din namang dismayado. Aprubado ang ilan dahil rason nila, tao lang si Lloydie at may karapatan ding lumigaya. Dismayado naman ang iba dahil baka maapektuhan ang wholesome image ni JLC dahil marami rin naman daw itong batang fans. May mga kasama namang kaibigan sina John Lloyd at Ellen sa beach. Hindi nga lang maiwasan na mahaluan ng malisya ang ilang posts nilang naglalambingan. Ayon sa ilang tagasuporta ni John Lloyd kung makikipag-inuman man siya sa kanyang mga kaibigan, lalo na kay Ellen, mas maging maingat lang siya dahil posibleng maapektuhan ang kanyang career. Ang isang dumepensa kina Lloydie at Ellen ang broadcaster na si Rico Robles may user na #@ricochismoso sa ni-regram na pic ng dalawa habang nakasandal sa likod ng aktor ang sexy actress. “For those asking about this…these people work hard, they had time off, they took a vacation, had fun and had a few (beer emoticon). C’Mon guys it’s 2017.” Nagkomento si Ellen sa post na ito ng broadcaster. “Word. Hindi naman kami nag yoga retreat lol.” Naku, kung wala namang iniistorbong tao o wala naman silang sinasaktang kapwa at hindi apektado ang trabaho nina John Lloyd at Ellen, kung saan sila maligaya, gawin nila ang gusto nilang gawin, huh!

Matatanda na sila, ‘no?

