Sharon pinahahanap ang batang nagtitinda ng gulay Bandera

PINAHAHANAP ngayon ni Megastar Sharon Cuneta sa kaibigan niyang si Fanny Serrano ang isang batang lalaki na nagtitinda ng gulay. Nakita ni Sharon ang litrato ng nasabing bata sa social media na nakaupo habang nakapikit at tila antok na antok na habang nagbabantay ng kanyang panindang gulay. Ni-repost niya ito sa kanyang Instagram account at nilagyan ng caption na: “@fannytfserrano TF, nasaan ang batang ito?!!! Gusto ko bilhin lahat ng tinda niya araw-araw tapos iba magtitinda dahil mag-aaral na siya!!! Waaahhh!!!” Wala pang ibinibigay na update si Mega tungkol sa bagets, pero knowing her, siguradong hindi siya titigil hangga’t hindi nahahanap ang bata.

