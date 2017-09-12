Jerico Estregan nagmumura ang muscle at abs: Hindi ako gumagamit ng steroids!

SERYOSO si Jerico Estregan, anak ni dating Laguna Gov. ER Ejercito, sa pag-aartista. Gusto rin daw niyang mai-share sa madlang pipol ang kanyang ta-lento sa pag-arte tulad ng kanyang mga kapamilya.

Sa presscon ng kanyang launching movie, ang horror-action-suspense na “Amalanhig: The Vampire Chronicle” under VicVal Blue Sapphire Production at Viva Films, sinabi ni Jerico na kakaririn na niya ang pag-arte at handa siyang gawin ang lahat para maging isang mahusay ding aktor tulad ng kanyang ama at lolo na si George Estregan Sr..

In fairness, impressive ang records ni Jerico aside from being an actor. Alam n’yo ba na kumukuha rin siya ng maste-ral (Communications major in Applied Mass Media) sa De La Salle University, at naging consistent dean’s lister pa hanggang sa magtapos ng Political Science?

Nakuha rin niya ang ikapitong puwesto sa 8th Asia Pacific 2017 International Bodybuilding & Fitness Championship at marami pang ibang sinalihan na nanalo rin at kasValukuyang head coach ng Nike + Run Club Manila.

“Siguro normal din lang kasi na ‘yung pagiging artista or actor dahil I grew up in a family of people in showbiz or in the industry or public servant also. So ang pagiging aktor or artista keeps our competence when it comes to this kind of industry.

“Being an actor or ang moviemaking is ano ‘yan, passion namin ‘yan, gumawa ng pelikula, sana makatulong din sa iba. It does run in (the fa-mily) especially that acting has caught my eye, my passion also,” aniya pa.

May iba pang trabahong inaasikaso si Jerico bukod sa showbiz, “In my very spare time, I scheduled it, it doesn’t happen all the time, as an athlete I also head coach for Nike Run Manila. It’s my best time to share to other people or the other athletes, for having a holistic healthy lifestyle.”

Game na game namang ipinakita ni Jerico ang kanyang six-pack abs sa ilang miyembro ng entertainment press na dumalo sa presscon ng “Amalanhig” kaya naman natanong siya kung gumagamit ba siya ng steroids, “I don’t take steroids, it’s very not right but although I tried competing, I just try to keep myself consistent.

“When I competed for Mr. Philippines, I won being a national champion in Physique and Fitness,” aniya pa.

Ano naman ang ibig sabihin ng Amalanhig na titulo ng kanyang launching movie kasama ang Kapuso actress na si Sanya Lopez? “Amalanhig is half human-half creature, ori-ginally from Visayan mythology and folklore and then from the Panay Island. It tends to be vampire because of struggle and depression.”

Hindi raw si Jerico ang gaganap na amalanhig, siya raw ang magiging kalaban nito. Gagampanan ng binata ang karakter ng isang college student na gagawin ang lahat para mapatunayan na totoo ang amalanhig.

“Gusto niyang malaman kung totoo nga ba ang amalanhig, so nag-research kami about it at nakapunta kami sa probinsiya para malaman kung totoo nga ito. So, doon na mangyayari ang twists and turns ng kuwento,” sey pa ng aktor.

May pressure ba siyang nararamdaman sa kanyang launching movie na idinirek ni Francis Jun Posadas? “I think I was ready beforehand, na-prepare ko ang talent ko when it comes to this industry which is acting. Four talents naman sa industry, acting, hosting, dancing, singing. Pagdating sa ganito, no pressure kasi normal lang sa akin kasi nag-workshop na and (may) experience na ako kaya I’m ready. Actually not pressure, more on excitement.”

Game rin daw si Jerico na magpaka-daring sa mga susunod niyang proyekto, “Depende kung anong klase pero kung may mga eksenang kailangan ganu’n ang suot, okay lang naman kasi wala naman akong ikinakahiya pagdating sa katawan ko.”

Showing na ang “Amalanhig” sa Sept. 20 nationwide.