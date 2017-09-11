DFA: 136 Pinoy  apektado ng Hurricane Irma

SINABI kahapon ng Department of Foreign Affairs na mahigit 100 Pinoy sa British Virgin Islands (BVI) ang apektado ng pananalasa ng Hurricane Irma sa Caribbean.

Nagpadala na ang DFA ng isang grupo sa Washington D.C., United States para mapadali ang pagliligtas sa 136 Pinoy na stranded sa BVI, na matinding napinsala matapos ang pagtama ng cyclone nitong weekend.

“We are dispatching more personnel to fast track the repatriation of more than a hundred Filipinos displaced in the Caribbean and assist those in the United States who would be affected by Hurricane Irma,” sabi ni DFA Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano.

Idinagdag ng DFA na nasa Puerto Rico ang rescue team at naghihintay na lamang ng hudyat para makapunta sa Tortola, ang kapital ng BVI.

Sinabi naman ni Philippine Embassy Miami Chargé d’Affaires Patrick Chuasoto, na wala pa namang naiulat na Pinoy na nasawi dahil sa Hurricane Irma sa Florida.

“The Embassy and the Honorary Consulate in Miami continue to monitor the situation in Florida and neighboring states that would be impacted by Hurricane Irma,” dagdag ni Cayetano.