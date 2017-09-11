Hontiveros pinagbibitiw si Aguirre

NANAWAGAN si Sen. Risa Hontiveros kay Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II na magbitiw matapos siyang makakuha ng litrato ng mga text message ni Aguirre na nag-aatas na pabilisin ang kaso laban sa senador.

Sa isang privilege speech, iprinisinta ni Hontiveros ang litrato matapos makuhaan ng mga photographer ng hindi sinasadya ang mga text message ni Aguirre sa nakaraang pagdinig ng Senado noong Setyembre 5 kaugnay ng mga pagpatay sa bansa.

Makikita sa text message ni Aguirre na kausap niya ang isang “Cong. Jing.” Mababasa sa text ni Cong. Jing ang: “Naturuan na ni Hontiveros ang testigo. Her questions are leading questions.”

Sumagot naman si Aguirre na: “‘Yon nga sinasabi ko dito. Very obvious. Kaya nga expedite natin ang cases niyo vs her.”

Idinagdag ni Hontiveros na posibleng ang tinutukoy ni Aguirre ay ang testigong si “MC” na humarp sa pagdinig noong Setyembre 5.

Si MC ay kapitbahay ng pinatay na 17-anyos na si Kian Loyd delos Santos, na nagsasabing nakita niya ang dalawang pulis na pinatay ang binatilyo noong Agosto 16.

Idinagdag ni Hontiveros na posibleng ang kausap ni Aguirre ay si dating Negros Oriental Rep. Jacinto “Jing” Paras, na isang miyembro ng Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC).

Ang grupo ni Paras ang siyang naghain ng impeachment complaint laban kay Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

“Is the DOJ secretary plotting a case against a sitting senator while a Senate proceeding is going on, right inside the Senate session hall?” sabi ni Hontiveros. “Habang tayo ay naghi-hearing para makamit natin ang katarungan para sa isang 17-year-old na pinatay ng pulis na nakadapa sa lupa, mukhang ang pinagkakaabalahan ng ating Justice secretary ay paano makaganti sa kanyang kalaban.”

Idinagdag ni Hontiveros na wala siyang ibang opsyon kundi ipanawagan ang pagbibitiw sa puwesto ni Aguirre.

“Kung kaya ito gawin ng Justice secretary sa isang sitting senator, ano pa kaya sa ibang mga mamamayang Pilipino?” dagdag ni Hontoveros. “The culture of political vindictiveness that allows Justice secretaries to make a mockery of justice springs from the same poisonous well as the culture of impunity that encourages policemen to plant evidence, fabricate stories about their targets, and become cold-blooded killers.”